South Africa’s Poverty Problem Won’t Be Cured By Redistribution – Economic Growth Might Do It – Forbes
|
Mail & Guardian
|
South Africa's Poverty Problem Won't Be Cured By Redistribution – Economic Growth Might Do It
Forbes
I have opinions about economics, finance and public policy. Opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own. South Africa has just released the latest poverty figures for the country and they are somewhere between very bad and appalling …
Poverty is on the rise in South Africa
Post-apartheid South Africa is failing the very people it liberated
Private Sector And Civil Society Need To Find Sustainable Strategies To Address The Structural Issue Of Poverty
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!