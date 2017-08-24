Morgan Freeman to receive lifetime achievement award – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Morgan Freeman to receive lifetime achievement award
Nigerian Entertainment Today
He's previously received the SAG Awards for his performance in the Oscar-winning 'Million Dollar Baby'. Freeman with another award in what has been an illustrious career. Hollywood veteran, Morgan Freeman is set to receive the SAG-AFTRA's highest …
Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Award
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!