Most fake products in Nigeria not imported from China, CNCC claims

President, China-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (CNCC), Ye Shuijin, has claimed that most of the imported fake products found in various markets in Nigeria were not imported from China. This claim is however contrary to prevailing facts as several consignments of substandard goods imported from China have been seized at various times at the ports and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

