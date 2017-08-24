Most fake products in Nigeria not imported from China, CNCC claims

Pages Navigation Menu

President, China-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (CNCC), Ye Shuijin, has claimed that most of the imported fake products found in various markets in Nigeria were not imported from China. This claim is however contrary to prevailing facts as several consignments of substandard goods imported from China have been seized at various times at the ports and […]

