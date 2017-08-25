Mourinho rules Ibrahimovic out of Man Utd’s Champions League group games

Jose Mourinho does not know when Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action, but he has ruled him out of Manchester United’s Champions League group games. Ibrahimovic, 35, rejoined United on a one-season contract earlier this week, four months after undergoing career-saving knee ligament surgery. But while the Swedish striker has been busy talking up his […]

