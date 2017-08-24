Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Movie capsules for Aug. 25: “Logan Lucky” & More – cleveland.com

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


cleveland.com

Movie capsules for Aug. 25: "Logan Lucky" & More
cleveland.com
Written and directed by Edgar Wright of "Shaun of the Dead" fame has cobbled together a mish-mash of car chases and bank robbery, all fueled by as catchy soundtrack that makes the whole muddled affair seem like an extended music video. Ansel Elgort …
Baby Driver “The Fantastic Baby Driver”BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BABY DRIVERThe News International

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.