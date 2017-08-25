Zuma in Maputo for 2nd SA-Moz Bi-national Commission – News24
Zuma in Maputo for 2nd SA-Moz Bi-national Commission
Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique to co-chair the second session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Filipe Nyusi, the presidency has said in a statement. The BNC was …
