‘Mr Dowell’s Friendship Party’ thrills Port Harcourt residents – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Mr Dowell's Friendship Party' thrills Port Harcourt residents
The Nation Newspaper
After engaging Lagos residents in what has been called one of the biggest Friendship parties, it was the turn of the oil city of Port Harcourt to feel the vibe of 'Mr Dowell's Friendship Party'. Held August 13, the event featured cocktails perfectly …
Mr. McDowell's : Whiskey brand delivers the biggest friendship parties in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!