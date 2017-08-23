Pages Navigation Menu

Mudslides: NLC condoles with people of Sierra Leone

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

NIGERIA Labour Congress, has commiserated with the Sierra Leone Labour Congress, the Government and people of Sierra Leone on the mass deaths caused by mudslides in Freetown. This was contained in a letter addressed to the President, Sierra Leone Labour Congress, Comrade Jennings Wright, and made available to Nigerian Pilot. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba while […]

