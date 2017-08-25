MUSIC: DJ Preddy Ft. Slimcase – Burundi Tashi

Sexy DJ Preddy returns with brand new party starter jam, dubbed ‘Burundi Tashi’. ‘Burundi Tashi’ featuring Slimcase is the female disc jockey’s follow-up single to ‘Let It Go’ featuring DJ Preddy Ft Slimcase – Burundi Tashi.

‘Let It Go’ – a mid-tempo song that encourages listeners not to worry, also a song of victory that aims at elevating any depressed soul hurled DJ Preddy to spotlight as incredible disc jockey.

DJ Preddy connects with party goers through this catchy and addictive single ‘Burundi Tashi’ that will get anyone dancing uncontrollably to the rhythm of the song.

Slimcase makes the song more entertaining with his witty accent and extremely hilarious lyrics. The infectious single sees DJ Preddy and Slimcase make bold party statement for the all disc jockeys.

DJ Preddy has incessantly shown her fans her talent is second to none, she’s magical and energetic on the turn table. With ‘Burindi Tashi’, she successfully proves to the industry that she has all it takes to be the number one female DJ in Nigeria and Africa.

Listen to catchy ‘Burundi Tashi’, follow @iamdjpreddy on social media and ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DJ-Preddy-Feat.-Slimcase-Burundi-Tashi.mp3

