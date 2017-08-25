Pages Navigation Menu

Music Legend, 2Face Idibia Visits New Parents Psqaure’s Paul & Anita Okoye, Freda Francis

Music legend 2face Idibia is presently in the US and payed a visit to friends who just welcomed kids. Psquare’s Paul Okoye and his wife Anita recently welcomed twins; Nathan and Nadia, while Freda Francis welcomed a baby boy named Alexander.

2face payed a visit to all their homes and met their babies for the first time.

