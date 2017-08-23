Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Olatboui Ft. Viktoh – LADE (Prod. By Brym)

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

OLATBOUI Teams up with YBNL Act VIKTOH on this soon to take over clubs and airwaves song title “LADE”.

The Aaray Entertainment Artiste real names are Oseni Olaitan, A Nigeria Born, Canadian Based Extremely Gifted Artiste popularly known as Olatboui

shows his versatility on this lovely Mind-blowing tune which is Produced By Brym

Trust you going to have “LADE” on repeat all day,The song is well composed for every listener,

Listen & Download Olatboui Ft Viktoh – Lade Below

@Olatboui.

 

