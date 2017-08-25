MUSIC: Popsolo Ft. ClassiQ – Sunana (Refix)

​Gabbytaiment presents this fast rising star, who’s popularly known as Popsolo. Popsolo teams up with the Pop king of the North, ClassiQ the Arewa Mafia to deliver a refix of this trap sound titled “Sunana”, which he described as hip-hop trap commercial.

Sunana was produced by Kennycriz tunes, Mixed and mastered by G-Plus Chang. Download, share and listen.

IG: Popsolo1. Twitter: @​officialpopsolo​.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/PopSolo-Sunana-Ft.-ClassiQ.mp3

