MUSIC: Yungthrills – This Love

After the Successful release of his Debut single “SEMPE” , the CEC Empire Act is set to dish out hot new tunes first of them is”THIS LOVE” A different tune from the sempe sound this time around he vibes to the trending “Pon Pon” Sound expect good sound from Yungthrills

Prod by Loud,M&M by Classic Mix,This one For the Ladies

Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Yungthrills_-_This_Love_M_M_By_ClassicMix_.mp3

