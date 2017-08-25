Muslim group reacts to withdrawal of quit notice on Igbos

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbos living in Northern Nigeria by the coalition of Northern youths. Professor Ishaq Akintola, its President, in a statement, commended the coalition leaders for listening to appeals made by stakeholders. MURIC also urged other separatist groups to reciprocate by […]

