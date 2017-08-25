‘My father was shot by his friend’: the children of Boko Haram – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
'My father was shot by his friend': the children of Boko Haram
Irish Times
It took a few hours for Mustafa to realise they weren't actually going to his grandmother's house. The shy seven year old had piled into a car with his three siblings, excited to spend the day with relatives who lived a short drive from their home in …
