#MyLagosDiaries: Dr. Tony Rapu visits Ijora Badia for a Baby Dedication | Watch
Senior Pastor at This Present House, Dr. Tony Rapu, a strong advocate for social justice, recently premiered a weekly series tagged ‘My Lagos Diaries’ where he shares first-hand experience of challenges people face trying to survive in the city of Lagos. A few weeks ago, he shared a video which showed that Nigeria is facing an emerging […]
The post #MyLagosDiaries: Dr. Tony Rapu visits Ijora Badia for a Baby Dedication | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!