Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N11tn electricity scam: ICC hears SERAP’s petition against Obasanjo, Jonathan

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague is considering SERAP’s petition on the allegations of widespread, systematic and large-scale corruption in the electricity sector since the return of democracy in 1999 and under the governments of former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan in Nigeria. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in […]

N11tn electricity scam: ICC hears SERAP’s petition against Obasanjo, Jonathan

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.