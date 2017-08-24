Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1.2bn Zungeru hydropower plant 47% complete — Contractor – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

$1.2bn Zungeru hydropower plant 47% complete — Contractor
Daily Trust
The 700MW Zungeru hydroelectric power plant reached 47% completion stage, CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, the Chinese firm handling the project has said. The Deputy Project Manager, Mr Xiao Nie, who conducted newsmen on tour to the $1.2bn project …
Contractor gives update on $1.3b Zungeru 700mw hydropower plantThe Eagle Online
Zungeru Hydropower Plant Reaches 47% Completion, Says Chinese ContractorTHISDAY Newspapers
N473bn Zungeru hydropower plant at 47% completion – CNEECThe Punch

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.