$1.2bn Zungeru hydropower plant 47% complete — Contractor
Daily Trust
$1.2bn Zungeru hydropower plant 47% complete — Contractor
The 700MW Zungeru hydroelectric power plant reached 47% completion stage, CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, the Chinese firm handling the project has said. The Deputy Project Manager, Mr Xiao Nie, who conducted newsmen on tour to the $1.2bn project …
