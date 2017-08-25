NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, kills instructor
A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle on Thursday crashed in Kaduna State while on a mission, killing the pilot. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. According to Adesanya, the only soul on board the aircraft, one of NAF’s experienced instructor […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
