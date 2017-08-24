NAICOM approves Osee as Unity Kapital Assurance boss

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the regulatory body of insurance in Nigeria, has approved the appointment of Mr. Polycarp Didam Osee as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UnityKapital Assurance Plc with effect from August 1, 2017.

Didam, a thoroughbred insurance professional with membership of numerous esteemed professional bodies, is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACIIN); a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM); Member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (MNIMN); and the Institute of Directors (IOD).

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and the University of Lagos, Osee holds an MBA (Management) from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Masters of Managerial Psychology from the University of Lagos.

With quality experience in life and general business marketing, insurance brokerage services, risk and advisory services, he brings to bear over two decades of exemplary leadership in the industry.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

