NANS lists solution to education woes

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone B, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to meet the demands of striking university lecturers in the interest of the students and the overall development of the country’s education sector.

It also called for the restructuring of Nigeria’s education sector, lamenting that the recurring strike actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, were impacting negatively on the country.

The zone, in a statement by its Coordinator, Pedro Obi, said: “It is very unfortunate that strike actions by lecturers have become a ritual of sort by every new leadership of ASUU.

“The recurring strike actions call for a moment of sober reflection, raising questions such as, what are we doing wrong as a nation with regard to our education? Of course, you can’t be doing same thing over and over and expect a different result.

“This is indeed time for us to restructure our education sector and most importantly the tertiary education.

Demands autonomy

“Our opinion at this point may not be popular, but to us the Federal Government must hands off our tertiary education, give total autonomy to the institutions to raise fund for the running of our universities.

“This is surely the only way to bring our universities to be at par with their counterparts across the globe. Though there is a caveat to this: before Federal Government adopts this, it must establish a loan board that will make loans readily available for students to pursue their academics to any level.

“In the interim, NANS aligns with ASUU in her struggle and calls on Federal Government to do the needful, so the strike can be called off and allow students to return to school, as most of them are supposed to be writing their examinations.

“Failure to do this, we will be left with no option but to mobilise our members to press home our demands.”

The post NANS lists solution to education woes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

