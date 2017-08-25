Nasarawa Govt. to employ 2,600 teachers – Commissioner

The Nasarawa State Government on Friday said it had concluded plans to employ 2, 600 degree and National Certificate in Education (NCE) holders to teach in its public schools. Mr Tijjani Ahmed, the Commissioner for Education, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the recruitment was aimed at injecting new hands to […]

