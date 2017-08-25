Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa Govt. to employ 2,600 teachers – Commissioner

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State Government on Friday said it had concluded plans to employ 2, 600 degree and National Certificate in Education (NCE) holders to teach in its public schools. Mr Tijjani Ahmed, the Commissioner for Education, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the recruitment was aimed at injecting new hands to […]

