National Security And The Blessing Called IGP Ibrahim Idris

By Suleiman Uba Gaya

It is difficult to imagine that any Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, appointed to that office at the time Ibrahim Idris became the 19th indigenous IGP, would brave the odds to record the unprecedented achievements the current police helmsman has done.

At the time Idris was appointed, Nigeria was facing the most difficult time in its entire history. Most development indicators were pointing downward. Crime rate, occasioned by joblessness, an offshoot of unprecedented recession, was biting hard. For an administration that made security and well-being of its citizens a cardinal issue during the campaigns, the Buhari Administration clearly planned to deal with Nigeria’s hitherto soaring rate of crime by adequate funding of the Nigeria Police Force.

There is hardly a police force anywhere in the whole world that gets over-stretched as the Nigeria Police. Current estimates indicate that the ratio of police to the population is 606. There is nowhere in the world where one person could secure the safety and security of 606 people effectively, not even with the most sophisticated weapons or gadgets. It is almost twice the figure recommended by the United Nations.

The National Baseline Youths Survey puts the population of youths aged between 15 to 35 years in Nigeria at 72 percent of the population. Yet, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the rate of youth unemployment and underemployment is put at a whopping 47.5 percent.

Add that to the fact that even with the best of efforts, Nigeria’s GDP per capita stands at a dismal USD2, 177, compared to South Africa’s USD5, 273. This year’s budget of the Nigeria Police Force is only a fraction of that of the South African Police, or even the New York City Fire Service Department, which is spending close to a trillion naira for its operations in 2017. In all truth, the police we admire in other shores are not necessarily better than ours. For example, this year’s budget of New York City Police Department is almost half of the total budget of the Nigerian Federation. Funding, therefore, is key.

With this dismal background, many an appointee to the high post of Inspector-General of Police will use it as an excuse to simply do nothing or achieve very little. Yet, in spite of the aforementioned factors, as well as grossly inadequate funding, overstretched personnel and socio-economic indices that give rise to crime across the board, IGP Ibrahim Idris has ensured that Nigeria’s rate of crime gets lower and lower, on a month by month basis, so low that Nigeria is now a much safer place to live in, compared to, for example, South Africa, which enjoys a higher income, per capita, and whose police are very well funded.

By June 2016, what Nigeria had in terms of crime and the factors underpinning it were akin to a clear time bomb waiting to explode. As pointed earlier, a weak person, or someone with less nationalistic fervour, will at best give up and allow crime and criminality to take over. But if there is one thing that has proven Ibrahim Idris as someone who could squeeze water out of stone, it is his clear ability to weather the storm. He wasted no time, in action, not by words of mouth, in proving the deep wisdom that informed President Buhari’s choice of him to head the Nigeria Police at a most difficult time.

Amongst the most noticeable of his strategies are accessibility, probity, accountability and leadership by example. He also wasted no time in introducing efforts that have been succeeding in re-orienting the police and making Nigerians appreciate the police as their true friend, not enemy.

And so we are, that today, particularly in areas prone to violence, tens of police divisions and outposts that were forced to close shop before the advent of this Administration are being restored by the IGP. In very many of our localities, they had forgotten the last time they saw a police formation. Now, courtesy of his deep-rooted patriotism, life is fast returning to normal, with trade and commerce picking up for the first time in a long stretch, in most cases, for many years.

Courtesy of Idris and his team, many Nigerians living in the North-East are seeing light after passing through the darkest tunnel ever experienced. In some cases, it indeed is still work in progress. But one wonders the extent of achievements that will have been recorded if Nigeria Police was being properly funded. Obviously, without meaning to exaggerate the facts, this patriot will have enlisted Nigeria among the safest places on earth, even though that is the direction he is headed, gradually but assuredly.

Nigerians, not just from the North-East, are grateful to Idris for his very rare, exemplary leadership, imbued with generosity of spirit and uncommon humility. The recent unprecedented successes scored by the Nigeria police in the fight against kidnappings, armed robbery, the dreaded Badoo cult and other criminal gangs across the country, eloquently speak volume about his unique attribute and shining gallantry.

Little wonder his praises are being sung all over the place. Policemen are not magicians. As stated earlier, the best of them anywhere in the world, that keep impressing us achieve what they do mostly through diligence, selfless sacrifice, adequate funding and citizens participation and cooperation.

With a government that is trying hard to diversify the economy, especially its sources of revenue, there is hope that in a near future, the Police in Nigeria will be better funded. Without being told, with Idris at the helm, that will translate to a safer Nigeria in all its ramifications. Areas that have not been reached will then be reached. And with the community policing being encouraged and pursued by the current management of the police force, crime and criminality will be left with no option than to take flight from these shores.

What stands IGP Ibrahim Idris out are his anti-corruption disposition and a stainless record that ensure criminals can only run, but they cannot hide. Little wonder virtually every day, armed robbers, kidnappers, terrorists and other criminal are being arrested. It is heart-warming that IGP Ibrahim Idris is fast transforming the Nigeria Police Force to a 21st century organisation, compliant with global best practices. And Nigeria is the better for it.

Gaya, deputy president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, wrote from Abuja.

