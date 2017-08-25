NCC convenes stakeholders’ forum over use of short range devices

In keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder engagement on all issues, the Nigerian Communications Commission, Friday, held a consultative forum on Guidelines for the Use of Short Range Devices (SRDs) in line with international best practices. At the event which took place in Lagos, […]

NCC convenes stakeholders’ forum over use of short range devices

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

