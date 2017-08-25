ICT contributes N1.6tr to GDP quarterly – NCC – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
ICT contributes N1.6tr to GDP quarterly – NCC
Daily Trust
The quarterly contribution of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased to N1.6 trillion from N1.4trn, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said. The NCC's Executive Vice Chairman, …
