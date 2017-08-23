NCC: Nigeria Is 3rd In Global Internet Crimes Behind UK, US

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed that the country currently ranks third globally in cyber or internet crimes behind the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

NCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Umar Danbatta, said this on Tuesday at the ongoing 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

According to him, during the conference theme, ‘African Business: Penetrating through Institution Building’, Nigeria with 91.6 million of internet users is placed only behind the United Kingdom and the United States.‎

Danbatta, at a breakout session with the sub-theme: ‘The Business of Cyber Law, Internet Policy and Privacy Rights’ moderated by Augustine Alegeh, a former NBA President, said:

“About N127 billion was the estimated loss to cybercrime in Nigeria in 2015; Nigeria ranks third in global internet crimes behind the UK and US “A critical factor militating against Africa’s economic resurgence is the weakness of its institutions. “Nigeria ranks 169 out of 199 on the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings; we are in a middle of a revolution and the rise of what we call the networked society. “The NCC stipulates the laws of engagement that will make the cyberspace safe and ensure the confidence as well as the safety of the cyberspace.” At the event, he added: “There are benefits and risks of the use of cyberspace and both has to be properly managed.”

The post NCC: Nigeria Is 3rd In Global Internet Crimes Behind UK, US appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

