NCPC commends FG for issuing executive order on ease of business

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EXECUTIVE Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Tor Uja has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for issuing an Executive Order on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Uja made this commendation recently in Abuja during a maiden NCPC enlightenment workshop on pilgrimage Service Delivery and Public Procurement for service providers […]

