NDDC to budget N4 billion for Raise Innovation Champions

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere has disclosed that the Commission will set aside more than N4bilion this year for renovation and upgrade of learning environments across the Niger Delta. Mr. Ekere made this disclosure during the 30th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom Association of Nigeria, AKISAN, in the […]

NDDC to budget N4 billion for Raise Innovation Champions

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

