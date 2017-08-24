NDE in need of revamp for job creation – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
NDE in need of revamp for job creation
Daily Trust
Labour minister Chris Ngige says moves are on to revamp the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, and reverse dwindling fortunes of employment generation in Nigeria. Ngige spoke at a retreat in Sokoto for top management staff of the directorate.
NDE to empower 1800 youths on active small scale entrepreneurship
NDE to empower 1800 youths on active small scale entrepreneurships
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!