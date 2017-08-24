NDLEA nabs suspects, recovers weapons

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had arrested two suspects in connection with drug-peddling in Jigawa. The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Josephine Obi, made the disclosure on Thursday in Dutse while briefing newsmen. She said that the command also recovered one locally-made double-barrel gun and some drugs from the suspects.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

