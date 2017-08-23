Netanyahu to Putin: Israel may act to curb Iran’s clout in Syria – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Netanyahu to Putin: Israel may act to curb Iran's clout in Syria
Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Sochi, Russia August 23, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS. SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin …
Israeli Premier Airs Concerns to Russia About Iran Expansion
Netanyahu: I Told Putin Iranian Forces Must Be Removed From Syria
Netanyahu to Putin: Israel will act if needed against Iran in Syria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!