“Never be afraid to make a few enemies. Its the only way to the top”- Actor Yul Edochie

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, who has been campaigning on becoming the next Governor of Anambra State in the State’s Gubernatorial election in November, has shared his thoughts on making it to the top. The Nollywood actor tweeted; ‘Never be afraid to make a few enemies. Its the only way to the top’. https://www.gistreel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yul.png

