New LND Client Brings Atomic Swaps Between Bitcoin and Litecoin one Step Closer

It is certainly true the cryptocurrency ecosystem can use some major improvements. Especially where exchanges are concerned, as they are a bottleneck more often than not. With the new LND client, centralized services may soon become obsolete. The new client includes a Litecoin Operation Mode. It can switch back and forth between Litecoin and Bitcoin … Continue reading New LND Client Brings Atomic Swaps Between Bitcoin and Litecoin one Step Closer

The post New LND Client Brings Atomic Swaps Between Bitcoin and Litecoin one Step Closer appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

