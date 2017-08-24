Pages Navigation Menu

New Music + Video: Di’Ja – Oh Radio (Alternate & House Versions)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records diva Di’Ja has dropped a new single titled “Oh Radio“. She releases two versions of the song; an alternate version and a house version. Both versions were produced by Altims and have accompanying visuals shot by Paul Gambit for Kurleva Productions. Listen, Download and Watch the videos below: Alternate Version Download House Version […]

