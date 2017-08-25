New permanent secretary, communications ministry solicits staff cooperation

Alhaji Abdullahi Mashi, the new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, has solicited for staff cooperation.

Mr Henshaw Ogbubike, the Deputy Director of Press in the ministry made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mashi was quoted to have urged the management staff, the union leaders and the entire staff to extend their unalloyed support and cooperation to him.

He expressed his willingness to enjoy the same support with his predecessor from the staff, so as to achieve the set goals of the ministry.

He said the contribution of ICT to the economic growth of Nigeria cannot be overemphasised and urged staff to be committed to their duties and responsibilities.

He said that ICT is dynamic, and with proper utilisation of the broadband, a lot can be achieved in different sphere of the nation’s economy.

Mr Sonny Echono the out-going permanent secretary, in his handing over note and address attributed his success in the ministry to the good working relationship he received from the Minister, Mr Adebayo Shittu.

Echono added that he also enjoyed the cooperation of the entire staff, especially the two unions, which he described as providing avenue for industrial harmony during his stay.

He urged the entire staff to extend their hands of fellowship to the new permanent secretary.

Echono availed the new Permanent Secretary of the workings of the ministry, and later handed over to him.

