New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh Slaying

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh looks totally flawless in the latest photos she released on social media. Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared beautiful makeup photos of herself on her social media page. The mother-of-one smiled to the camera as she continues to recover from her crashed marriage to Olakunle Churchill. She wrote: “I am a content,sent …

Hello. Add your message here.