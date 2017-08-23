New SGF should come from South East – Udeogaranya

By Providence Obuh

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, presidential aspirant for 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to choose a secretary to the Federal Government, SGF , from the South East as part of efforts to balance the perceived lopsidedness in Nigeria’s political appointments.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Udeogaranya said: “As our president receives the report of the investigative committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, I candidly advise president Buhari to urgently search out a noble and patriotic Nigerian from the South-East zone of the country as a replacement.”

According to Chief Udeogaranya, “this has become necessary due to the unintended omission of the South-East in the six principal offices of the Federal Government and on the effort to carry all Nigerians along in the governance of the country.

“This singular action, if implemented by Mr president, would send a positive signal towards equity, justice, unity and aid national peace than rhetorics.

“On a personal note, it will assist my campaign and that of all APC candidates from the South-East on various positions for the 2019 general elections.

“I plead with my friend for many years and now the president of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari to pay more attention to the matters of concern in the South-East zone of the country.

“Time has come for all Nigerians to help the country solve her many woes and create a beloved nation out of Nigeria.”

