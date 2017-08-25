Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: D’Banj feat. Gucci Mane, Wande Coal – El Chapo

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The music video for D’banj‘s El Chapo song featuring Wande Coal and rapper, Gucci Mane was directed by American production company, Eif Rivera. Yet another visual off his recent studio album, King Don Come, the video features the DKM entertainer in a mafia setting, living large with the finest things and the finest girls, as is expected […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

