New Video: Ruby Gyang – Kale Ni

Chocolate City diva Ruby Gyang, releases the breathtaking, highly anticipated video to “Kale Ni” her latest single, released in June 2017. The video shot by the super creative and talented U.A Images, captures Ruby showing her inner Queen Sarauniya Ruby. He blends retro with Afro themes to create this amazing and entertaining visual. Watch the […]

The post New Video: Ruby Gyang – Kale Ni appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

