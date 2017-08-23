Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Yemi Alade – Knack Am

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade is working towards the release of her third studio album titled “Black Magic“; this October following the massive success of her debut and sophomore offerings “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa“. To push the magical set; The Voice Nigeria coach has serviced the album’s lead single “Knack Am” with interesting […]

