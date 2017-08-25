Neymar set to sue Barcelona over unpaid bonus

Brazilian and PSG Forward Neymar is to file a case against his former club Barcelona, over a 26m euros (£23.97m) unpaid loyalty bonus included in the contract he signed last November. The Catalan giants had earlier threatened to sue Neymar for 8.5m euros (£7.83m), as they want him to return the bonus paid when he …

The post Neymar set to sue Barcelona over unpaid bonus appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

