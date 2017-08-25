Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar set to sue Barcelona over unpaid bonus

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Brazilian and PSG Forward Neymar is to file a case against his former club Barcelona,  over a 26m euros (£23.97m) unpaid loyalty bonus included in the contract he signed last November. The Catalan giants had earlier threatened to sue Neymar for 8.5m euros (£7.83m), as they want him to return the bonus paid when he …

The post Neymar set to sue Barcelona over unpaid bonus appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.