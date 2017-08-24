NFF okays Rohr’s invitation list

Nigeria Football Federation technical committee chairman, Chris Green said Coach Gernot Rohr’s list of invitation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon was adequate.

Rohr unveiled his list of players for the back to back clash against the Indomitable Lions next month yesterday and Green stated that the NFF is confident that Rohr and his team will get the maximum points.

“Well, I want to say the list is fair. It is actually at the discretion of the coach,” Green told Goal.

“He has done his scouting and he has his strategy and his tactics too. And what he is doing now is just getting skeletons and putting them into the flesh.

“He has gotten those players he thinks will help him execute whatever plans he has. Of course, he had players on standby and they are picked should anything unforeseen happen to those who have been so chosen.

“Let us see the list as our own and as a list that God will bless us and give us our desired result.”

