NGO organizes conference on executive health to help workers reduce stress

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

A Non-Governmental organization, NGO, Potters Hospitality Foundation is organizing a conference on Executive Health to assist in improving their health in various aspects, and enhance their well-being to have more fulfilment in various aspects of life.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the foundation, Seyi Wright, a senior associate consultant, said this, yesterday, at a press conference to announce the activities of the conference in Lagos.

He said: “The objective of executive health is to help executives stand to benefit from this outcome because the health of the executive, as an employee, will ultimately lead to increased corporate productivity and profitability.”

He said he believed in preventive measures by educating executives from a unique, multi-dimensional perspective -Personal effectiveness, management practices, lifestyle changes and medical support.

On why the foundation is interested in executive health, he said: “We believe that improving the productivity of a nation, community and organisations starts with the people. When the physical, mental, emotional health of the people improve, productivity is enhanced, more profits generated, then employment can increase.”

He said when we speak about executive health, we are not just referring to the seniors but also executives at various levels in the organisation, who make different types of contribution and also go through varied types of work pressure.

He stated that the event would hold in Ikoyi, Lagos from 23rd to 26th August starting from 5 to 8.30 pm. The speakers include; Emily Oken MD, MPH who is a professor in the department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School; Dr. Chinweike Ukomadu and David Addo.

