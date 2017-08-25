Nicki Minaj gets featured on Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s New Album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”

American singer, songwriter and psalmist Tasha Cobbs Leonard shocked everyone when she released the tracklist for her album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” and Nicki Minaj was featured on one of the tracks, “I’m Getting Ready“. The 16-track album also features Anna Golden, William Murphy, Jimi Kravity and Kierra Sheard. The album dropped today and Tasha went […]

