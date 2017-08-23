Niger /Dangote Sign N166bn Mou On Integrated Sugar Production

Niger state Government on Wednesday signed a $450 million (N166 billion) Memorandum of Understanding with Dangote Group for the setting up of an Integrated Sugar cane plantation and a Sugar Refinery plant in the state. The state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello signed for the government while the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote endorsed the agreement on behalf of Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC in Minna, Niger State capital. The multi million dollar project is billed to be sited on a 16,908 hectares of land in Lavun Local Government area to the state.

