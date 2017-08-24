Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria absent at World University Games – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports


Nigeria absent at World University Games
Six days into the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan, Nigeria's representatives have been absent in their events at the competition. The Games began on August 19 and Nigeria are expected to feature athletes in four sports – judo, athletics, …
