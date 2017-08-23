Nigeria Approves Whistle-blowing Policy Against Human Traffickers

The Federal government of Nigeria has approved a whistle-blowing policy for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), with the aim to fight against human traffickers in the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, conveyed the approval to the Director General of the NATIP, Julie Okah-Donli, a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Josiah Emerole, said.

The statement said whistleblowing had become necessary to encourage people to provide useful information to NAPIT without fear of the consequence.

Emerole further explained that whistleblowing had been on top of Okah-Donli’s programme since she assumed office in April 2017.

According to him, the policy was based on the knowledge that human trafficking had not been effectively tackled because those who have information about it never report to NAPTIP and other relevant agencies.

“The approval is contained in a letter dated 7th August, 2017, and addressed to the Director-General of NAPTIP. “The Director (Solicitors Department) Z. S Adevanju, conveyed the approval on behalf of the Hon. Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to Okah-Donli. “It stated that the approval was given based on the fact that the request by NAPTIP for the inclusion of Human Trafficking cases in the whistle blowing policy of the present administration was not in conflict with any extant law,” the statement read in part.

With the latest development, people can now give verifiable information on any case of human trafficking including assets of human traffickers for possible confiscation through legal proceedings to NAPTIP.

The post Nigeria Approves Whistle-blowing Policy Against Human Traffickers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

