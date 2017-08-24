Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Beats Senegal To Claim 5th Straight Win

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports

Nigeria’s D’Tigress put up an impressive performance to defeat reigning Champions in the ongoing Women Afrobasket yesterday night. Senegal, the reigning Champions in Women Afrobasket, has surrendered to Nigeria’s pressure by 54-58 points in their last Group B match of 2017 Afrobasket on Wednesday night in Bamako, Mali. The match was regarded as a crucial …

