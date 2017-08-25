Nigeria Committed To Global Aviation Security – Minister

By Ejike Ejike,

The minister of state for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to take aviation security to the next level and not be a global weak link.

The minister, who stated this to the global aviation security while addressing participants at the ongoing Regional ministerial conference on aviation security entitled ‘Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP): The Roadmap to Foster Aviation Security in Africa and the Middle East,’ in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; said “May I on behalf of Nigeria President, President Muhammadu Buhari assure you the commitment of Nigeria in this regard of aviation safety, that we will take seriously any task, role or assignment assigned to the nation of Nigeria or that Nigeria assigned itself in this regard and to further state that we will not be the weak link in aviation security.

“This has also been demonstrated by the fact that the President and Commander-In-Chief of the country Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the improvement of our aviation security, AVSEC as it is called. They are now arms bearing and have been committed to series of trainings.”

Sirika also seized the opportunity to appreciate organisations that have been invaluable in the training of Nigeria’s aviation security personnel.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry, James Odaudu, the minister stated that “We want to thank the United Nation Counter-Terrorism Department that conducted training twice in Nigeria recently and they will continue to provide that training. We are partnering with them to support us in the K-9 programme that will improve security in Nigeria aviation.”

