Nigeria donates Relief Materials, $1m, to Sierra Leone

Nigeria has donated 315 tonnes of relief materials and $1m cash to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the presentation to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Samura Koroma, in Freetown on Tuesday. The relief items included bags of rice, […]

